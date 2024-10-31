The most popular Halloween make-up looks on TikTok

October wraps up on a fun note with people showcasing their Halloween creativity, from hair and costumes to make-up. Every year, people post their Halloween looks and some even share tutorials with their followers on how to achieve those looks.

TikTok has been the go-to app for Halloween make-up looks and in a report compiled by Digital PR Agency, it was revealed that the butterfly make-up look is currently the most trending with 43,500 TikTok videos. A stunning butterfly look by Chappell Roan. Picture: Instagram. Fairy make-up Shying away from the horror, fair make-up is number two with 33,500 videos on the platform. This whimsical look is about embracing dewy skin, beautiful blush and soft glitter.

When it comes to whimsical make-up looks, Karol G. Picture: Instagram. Bratz doll make-up Ranking as the third most popular Halloween make-up on TikTok is the Bratz doll make-up with 28,000 videos. This trend is all about dolling up, prioritising thin brows and overlined lips. You can always turn to Nazlia for some Bratz doll make-up. Picture: Instagram. Vampire make-up

At number four is the vampire make-up look with 24,900 videos. With smoky eyes and deep, bloody lips, there is good reason that vampire make-up is a sultry Halloween classic. We’ve already seen celebrities like Laverne Cox and Mindy Kaling play around with the vampire look. Get food colouring and some false teeth for a perfect vampire make-up look. Picture: Pexels. Zombie make-up

It wouldn’t be Halloween without the zombie make-up. This trend is number five with 24,400 videos. Use the coolest contour or a grey eyeshadow to hollow out your face and create that dead look. Don’t forget the red lips and red food colouring for that blood effect.