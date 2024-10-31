Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitionsShopping
Independent Online | Lifestyle
Search IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitionsShopping
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Sunday, November 17, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

The most popular Halloween make-up looks on TikTok

Don’t be shy to play with those make-up brushes and go wild this Halloween. Picture: Instagram.

Don’t be shy to play with those make-up brushes and go wild this Halloween. Picture: Instagram.

Published Oct 31, 2024

Share

October wraps up on a fun note with people showcasing their Halloween creativity, from hair and costumes to make-up.

Every year, people post their Halloween looks and some even share tutorials with their followers on how to achieve those looks.

TikTok has been the go-to app for Halloween make-up looks and in a report compiled by Digital PR Agency, it was revealed that the butterfly make-up look is currently the most trending with 43,500 TikTok videos.

A stunning butterfly look by Chappell Roan. Picture: Instagram.

Fairy make-up

Shying away from the horror, fair make-up is number two with 33,500 videos on the platform. This whimsical look is about embracing dewy skin, beautiful blush and soft glitter.

When it comes to whimsical make-up looks, Karol G. Picture: Instagram.

Bratz doll make-up

Ranking as the third most popular Halloween make-up on TikTok is the Bratz doll make-up with 28,000 videos. This trend is all about dolling up, prioritising thin brows and overlined lips.

You can always turn to Nazlia for some Bratz doll make-up. Picture: Instagram.

Vampire make-up

At number four is the vampire make-up look with 24,900 videos. With smoky eyes and deep, bloody lips, there is good reason that vampire make-up is a sultry Halloween classic.

We’ve already seen celebrities like Laverne Cox and Mindy Kaling play around with the vampire look.

Get food colouring and some false teeth for a perfect vampire make-up look. Picture: Pexels.

Zombie make-up

It wouldn’t be Halloween without the zombie make-up. This trend is number five with 24,400 videos.

Use the coolest contour or a grey eyeshadow to hollow out your face and create that dead look.

Don’t forget the red lips and red food colouring for that blood effect.

Make sure that your hair is messy for a perfect zombie make-up look. Picture: Pexels.

Related Topics:

beautybeauty diybeauty hackscelebrity beautymakeup