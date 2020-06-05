The power of vitamin C: 6 DIY beauty hacks you can do with orange peel

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

It’s winter in South Africa which means that it’s "orange" season.

Many households have oranges and eat them up to make sure they load on vitamin C.

A lot of peels will end up being thrown in the trash. This is a big shame since there are loads of unique uses for orange rinds that you may not have thought of.





When it comes to beauty DIY, you can go wild. There are plenty of genius uses for peels that will save you money and time.





Check out these five easy ones you can use with the help of your kids.





Add it to your bath as a powder





Let orange peels dry out, then grind them down with a mortar and pestle until peels are a fine powder, and sprinkle them straight into your bath for a luxurious and skin-soothing treat.





Lip balm





To make orange peel lip balm, first, you'll need to add some almond oil, and an equal amount of sugar and orange peel powder to a bowl. Mix it together and let it set before applying to your lips.





Use it as a body scrub





Wrap orange peels in gauze and rub onto your skin while in the shower to brighten skin. You can start by zesting your orange. Add your sugar and zest to your glass container. Then add oils a little at a time, stirring them in with the sugar mixture.





Bath oil





Extract the oil from the orange peels by grinding up the peels and fermenting them with vodka or alcohol for about three days. Strain the oil and add a few drops to your bath. Orange oil is known for its anti-inflammatory properties as well as its ability to improve skin tone and texture.





Hair care





Add crushed orange peel to some water and leave it there overnight. The following day you'll be able to add this mixture to your hair to help rid yourself of dandruff while cleaning and conditioning your hair at the same time.



