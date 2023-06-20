“Never go to bed with make-up on” is one of the golden beauty rules. But sometimes one is just too tired or lazy to do an entire face cleansing routine just to get rid of make-up.

So we reach for facial wipes. Over the past few years, facial wipes have become a popular skincare product. They provide a convenient and easy way to get rid of make-up and cleanse the skin, especially when you’re in a hurry.

While some people swear by facial wipes, others think they are not ideal for your skin. Facial wipes are easy to use. Picture: Pexels Ron Lach Here are the pros and cons of using facial wipes. THE PROS

Convenience Facial wipes are incredibly convenient and can be used anywhere, any time. They are a great option for people who are always on the go and don't have access to a sink to wash their face. Easy to use

Using facial wipes is far easier than washing your face with soap and water. All you need to do is grab a wipe and rub it across your face. Portable Facial wipes come in travel-friendly packaging, making it easy to carry them in your handbag.

Affordable Some facial wipes can be very affordable, making them a great option for those on a tight budget. THE CONS

Can be harsh on the skin Some facial wipes contain harsh chemicals that can be damaging to the skin, especially for individuals with sensitive skin. Doesn't remove all the dirt

Facial wipes can only remove dirt and debris from the surface of the skin. They are less effective than washing your face with soap and water. Not eco-friendly Most facial wipes are made from non-biodegradable materials and contribute significantly to waste.