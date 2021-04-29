The secret to glowing skin? Make sure you stay hydrated

HAVING the optimal water content in the skin is the first step towards achieving a glowing complexion.

Barrier function, skin elasticity and resistance are all dependent on water content. It’s what determines the overall appearance of the skin.

Luisa Fanzani, skincare formulator and owner of Luisa True Skincare, says to ensure having the optimal water content in the skin, you can use hydrating skincare products daily (Hyaluronic acid is a great hydrating active ingredient, I highly recommend it) and of course, you need to drink enough water.

“There are even apps that remind you to drink if the problem is that you’re forgetful! As the saying goes, if there’s a will, there’s a way,’’ says Fanzani.

Drinking enough water helps the body to flush out toxins while giving you healthier skin. Studies have revealed that drinking just two cups of water can increase blood flow to the skin, which gives it an even tone.

SkinKraft says when you drink enough water, the cells in every part of your body get hydrated through the blood. The skin, being the largest organ in the body, also gets hydrated, even as the impurities and toxins get flushed out at a cellular level.

Fanzani has more tips for glowing skin. “You also need to make sure you exfoliate your skin regularly. Dead skin cell build-up makes for a dull complexion, among other things.

“With regularly I mean twice a week, preferably with a chemical exfoliant or a mild physical exfoliant. Remember to use your AHA exfoliants at night, and if you use a scrub apply it on your face as gently as possible,” says Fanzani.

For skin brightening, Fazani recommends you to start using a vitamin C serum. The reason why I specifically recommend a serum is that serums contain a higher percentage of active ingredients.