Elizabeth Hurley prefers to use a "darker" foundation. Picture: Reuters

Elizabeth Hurley has revealed she prefers to use a "darker" foundation these days to make herself look less "pale and peaky". The 54-year-old actress-and-model - who is the spokesperson for Estée Lauder, a title she has held since 1995 - has revealed the secret to her youthful complexion is blending in a slightly darker shade of foundation than she used to because she says she "can look a bit pale and peaky" sometimes.

Speaking to Vogue.co.uk, she said: "I like dark, smoky eyes and a pale, glossy lip so I tend to stick to it. I use a slightly darker foundation now than I used to, because I find that by the time I blend it in, it makes me look a bit healthier. "Because I don't have much colour in my face naturally, and can look a bit pale and peaky, I always use a pink cream blush on my cheeks, too."

Liz Hurley likes dark, smoky eyes worn with a pale, glossy lip. Picture: Instagram

The fashion icon says her best beauty advise is to always make sure everything is blended in properly.

She said: "You have to blend everything well.

"There's a trend for putting everything on with your fingertips, which is fine but I think a couple of good brushes stand you in good stead and help blend everything in."