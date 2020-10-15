The secret’s out! Full circle moment for Zozibini Tunzi as she returns home to judge Miss SA finals

When Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi shared images of herself back home last month, fans were eager to know why. Even we speculated on her return to SA. And one of our guesses was that the queen of the universe had landed on home soil for the Miss SA finale. Tunzi has been announced as one of the judges on the Miss South Africa 2020 panel. The all-female judging line-up includes Peggy-Sue Khumalo, Anele Mdoda and Leandie du Randt. A fifth judge is yet to be revealed. Multi-award-winning, radio and TV presenter Anele Mdoda was one of the judges in 2014 when Rolene Strauss went on to win Miss World and again last year when Zozibini Tunzi took the Miss Universe crown. Picture: Supplied “I was a contestant on stage just a year ago and was in awe of the women on the judging panel,” said Tunzi on being chosen as one of the judges.

“I know what it is like first hand to be in the job that these incredible women are applying for. I am excited to see how that experience will be of help in the judging panel.

“One woman’s life is about to change and I am a part of a panel that will make that happen. I am nervous but mostly humbled and excited by it,” she added.

Leandie du Randt explains what she will be bringing to the judging panel: ’I have been in the entertainment industry for 12 years, as an actress and entrepreneur which has exposed me to different kinds of people and business environments.’ Picture: Supplied

What will she be looking for in a potential Miss South Africa?

“There are different aspects to look out for, but I am mostly looking for someone with raw authenticity and sincerity about who they are.

“I am not looking for perfection or moral purity. Someone who has a voice and an aura about her that makes almost everyone feel at ease when they come in contact with her because she will be engaging with a lot of people in the year.

“My advice to the finalists ahead of the night is that when they hit the stage, they must not be too much in their heads.

“They have done an incredible job in the past few months, in and outside of their interviews.

“They have been the best representation of themselves. Half of the handwork is done.

“The final night is for them to be proud, to celebrate their achievement and to have fun. ”

The beauty queen also had some advice for the new Miss SA.

“You are going to create the most beautiful memories and touch a lot of lives. Never take that lightly or for granted; it is a blessing.

“There are some times when things will get really hard, and when that happens, I want you to remember why you started,” Tunzi said.

The Top 10 Miss SA finalists are Aphelele Mbiyo, Busisiwe Mmotla, Chantelle Pretorius, Jordan van der Vyver, Karishma Ramdev, Lebogang Mahlangu, Melissa Nayimuli, Natasha Joubert, Shudufhadzo Musida and Thato Mosehle.

Miss South Africa 2020 will be crowned at The Table Bay hotel on Saturday, October 24, from 5pm. The event will be screened live on M-Net and Mzansi Magic and will also be streamed online.