



The reality TV star added another star to her name as the official owner of Zodwa Beauty - which currently comprises of two perfumes - Touchable Day and Touchable Night.









At the launch which was held at Melrose Arch, Johannesburg on December 4, Zodwa arrived in a white dress and a gold crowd, holding hands with her new boyfriend, Vusi Buthelezi.









Zodwa's new perfumes come in beautiful packaging. Tweeps congratulated her on the new business move.





Nothing can disturb the girl,the girl is focus....big up Zodwa!!! — Koketso_The Legend (@Koketso21071515) December 4, 2019

The packaging looks nice. They've put a lot of effort into it. I'm impressed. ❤️ — Fulufhelo 🌸 (@fuluufhelo) December 4, 2019





Touchable Day and Touchable Night are available on www.zodwabeauty.com







