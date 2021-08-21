The world’s most expensive beauty products

What price would you pay for flawless age-defying skin? These luxury beauty products promise the fountain of youth in a bottle. With their jaw-dropping price tags these lavish treatments come with, one would expect nothing but the very best quality. While for some these products might be pocket change, many would need a special savings account to acquire them.

Here’s a list of five of the most expensive beauty products. Guerlain Orchidée Impériale Cure Face Treatment – R22 700 This intensive, four-week treatment is supposed to accelerate the renewal cycle of your skin, to leave you with a visibly younger-looking complexion in 28 days. This product contains four vials, each of which is designed to address a different skin concern. Weeks one and two focus on stimulating and activating the regenerative process of your skin, which allows for better absorption of the Imperial Orchid Molecular Extract in weeks three and four. This treatment also comes with a twice-per-year recommendation. Which means a whopping total of R45 400 per year.

Guerlain Orchidée Impériale Cure Face Treatment La Prairie Cellular Cream Platinum Rare – R22 500 In addition to the DNA-protecting and cell-recharging platinum, this skin-transforming formula contains exclusive ‘smart crystals’ to boost the anti-ageing properties accompanied by climate-activated hydration and moisture revival. The iconic jar, with lilac diamond-shaped inset, is practically famous due to its packaging. La Prairie Cellular Cream Platinum Rare Orogold 24K Nano Night Recovery – R17 600

Infused with 24-karat gold and essential oils, the 24k Nano Night Recovery delivers nutrients and hydration to the skin. Nano-gold (the key anti-ageing ingredient) is said to be small enough to efficiently penetrate the deep layers of your skin, ensuring a younger-looking, tighter, more radiant complexion. Orogold 24K Nano Night Recovery La Prairie Cellular Serum Platinum Rare – R12 000 Serums are probably the best beauty splurge because they have the power to make serious skin improvements. Colloidal platinum, a rare precious metal, helps maintain the skin’s electrical balance, in order to preserve its youthful appearance and restore its natural moisture barrier. The futuristic-looking serum promotes skin clarity, reduces the appearance of wrinkles and helps maintain skin firmness.