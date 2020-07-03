These 5 food products can help reduce the bags under your eyes

You might try using all kinds of expensive eye creams to try to get rid of dark circles or bags under your eyes. But it's much easier to take a couple of these food products from the fridge.

1. Whole milk

Usually, we all have whole milk in our fridge. And this is a good product to help you get rid of the bags under your eyes. The lactic acid in whole milk has a calming effect on your skin and also hydrates the skin. Drench two cotton pads into the cold milk and place them under your eyes for a few minutes.

2. Egg whites

Another easy method to try for getting rid of bags under your eyes is by using egg whites. It will not only help you fight the dark circles under your eyes but it will also tighten your skin and help prevent wrinkles. Separate the egg white from the yolk in two separate bowls. Whip up the egg white and apply it under the eyes using a tiny brush. Leave it to sit for 15 minutes and then rinse it off with lukewarm water.

3. Green or black tea

Green and black tea also have a calming effect on your skin and also can relieve swelling. Let two teabags soak for a minute or so in a cup of hot water, then put them in the refrigerator for half an hour. Next, place them on your eyes for about 15 minutes. You can also try to make some green tea and pour it in some ice cube tray and freeze it. When they are frozen you can wrap an ice cube in a cloth and put it underneath your eyes for a few minutes.

4. Cucumber

You might be wondering why they put cucumbers on your eyes during a spa treatment, well those cucumbers are the for a reason. Cucumbers are a great natural remedy for getting rid of bags under your eyes. That's because of the antioxidants it contains. Cucumber contains a calming effect and it also reduces swelling. Place two chilled slices of cucumber on your eyes for about five minutes and before you know it, the circles under your eyes will disappear.

5. Raw potato

No Cucumber in your fridge? Get a potato in your pantry. This works well as an alternative to cucumber. Peel a potato, cut it into slices, then put a slice under each eye. The slices of potato also help with removing any excess moisture from underneath your eyes.