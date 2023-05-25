These are the 30 ladies who are vying for the Miss SA crown

The pressure is on as the journey to find Ndavi Nokeri’s successor continues. On Wednesday night, the Miss South Africa organisation announced the top 30 for this year’s competition.

Being part of the top 30 means that all these ladies must fight for their spot to make it to the finals, and only 10 of them will get through. Gauteng is leading the pack with nine contestants, followed by the Western Cape with five. KwaZulu-Natal has four, Eastern Cape and North West have three contestants, the Northern Cape and Limpopo each have two, while Mpumalanga and Free State have one.

Bryoni Govender, 26, from Morningside, Johannesburg Carmen Barnard, 24, from Fairland, Johannesburg Hestie Jooste, 25, from Equestria, Pretoria

Lebohang Raputsoe, 24, from Sharpville, Vereeniging Lerato Maponya, 26, from Ruimsig, Roodepoort Lungo Katete, 26, from Midrand, Johannesburg

Natasha Joubert, 25, from Rooihuiskraal North, Pretoria Ndyebo Lurayi, 26, from Midrand, Johannesburg Western Cape

Jordan van der Vyver, 27, from Durbanville Malandi Marais, 21, from Citrusdal Mbali Mbalu, 25, from Mandalay, Mitchells Plain

Nande Mabala, 25, from Zwelethemba, Worcester Nicole Eksteen, 28, from Winelands KwaZulu-Natal

Anelisa Nxele, 22, from iNanda, Durban Angie Mkwanazi, 23, from Durban Sibusisiwe Zwane, 20, from Shelly Beach, Port Shepstone

Thandolwenkosi Hadebe, 22, from Bergville Eastern Cape Homba Mazaleni, 23, from Gonubie, East London

Khanya Desi, 22, from Frankfort Location, Qonce Melissa Nayimuli, 27, from Butterworth North West

Barbara Moagi, 22, from Mahikeng Karla Pienaar, 23, from Hartbeespoort Keaoleboga Nkashe, 27, from Itsoseng

Northern Cape Anke Rothmann, 23 Levern “Donnatella” José, 23, from Kimberley

Limpopo Naledi Mara, 23, from Seshego Oreabetse “Rea” Molefe, 23, from Northam

Mpumalanga Michelle Kruger, 28 Free State