These are the 30 ladies who are vying for the Miss SA crown

Miss South Africa 2022 Ndavi Nokeri. Picture: Supplied

Published 2h ago

The pressure is on as the journey to find Ndavi Nokeri’s successor continues.

On Wednesday night, the Miss South Africa organisation announced the top 30 for this year’s competition.

Being part of the top 30 means that all these ladies must fight for their spot to make it to the finals, and only 10 of them will get through.

Gauteng is leading the pack with nine contestants, followed by the Western Cape with five. KwaZulu-Natal has four, Eastern Cape and North West have three contestants, the Northern Cape and Limpopo each have two, while Mpumalanga and Free State have one.

Gauteng

Ané Oosthuysen, 25, from Vanderbijlpark, Vaal Triangle

Bryoni Govender, 26, from Morningside, Johannesburg

Carmen Barnard, 24, from Fairland, Johannesburg

Hestie Jooste, 25, from Equestria, Pretoria

Lebohang Raputsoe, 24, from Sharpville, Vereeniging

Lerato Maponya, 26, from Ruimsig, Roodepoort

Lungo Katete, 26, from Midrand, Johannesburg

Natasha Joubert, 25, from Rooihuiskraal North, Pretoria

Ndyebo Lurayi, 26, from Midrand, Johannesburg

Western Cape

Jordan van der Vyver, 27, from Durbanville

Malandi Marais, 21, from Citrusdal

Mbali Mbalu, 25, from Mandalay, Mitchells Plain

Nande Mabala, 25, from Zwelethemba, Worcester

Nicole Eksteen, 28, from Winelands

KwaZulu-Natal

Anelisa Nxele, 22, from iNanda, Durban

Angie Mkwanazi, 23, from Durban

Sibusisiwe Zwane, 20, from Shelly Beach, Port Shepstone

Thandolwenkosi Hadebe, 22, from Bergville

Eastern Cape

Homba Mazaleni, 23, from Gonubie, East London

Khanya Desi, 22, from Frankfort Location, Qonce

Melissa Nayimuli, 27, from Butterworth

North West

Barbara Moagi, 22, from Mahikeng

Karla Pienaar, 23, from Hartbeespoort

Keaoleboga Nkashe, 27, from Itsoseng

Northern Cape

Anke Rothmann, 23

Levern “Donnatella” José, 23, from Kimberley

Limpopo

Naledi Mara, 23, from Seshego

Oreabetse “Rea” Molefe, 23, from Northam

Mpumalanga

Michelle Kruger, 28

Free State

Rozelle Bester (27)

This year’s rules changes allowed both married women and those with children to enter. Both Jordan van der Vyver and Nicole Eksteen, who placed in this year’s top 30, are married while Rozelle Bester has a 5-year-old son.

Miss SA fans can vote for their favourite contestants on the Miss SA App and help advance them in the competition. Voting opens at 8pm on May 24 and closes at 1pm on May 28.

Gauteng2023KwaZulu-NatalMpumalangaMiss SA

