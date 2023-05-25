These are the 30 ladies who are vying for the Miss SA crown

The pressure is on as the journey to find Ndavi Nokeri’s successor continues.
On Wednesday night, the Miss South Africa organisation announced the top 30 for this year’s competition.
Being part of the top 30 means that all these ladies must fight for their spot to make it to the finals, and only 10 of them will get through.
Gauteng is leading the pack with nine contestants, followed by the Western Cape with five. KwaZulu-Natal has four, Eastern Cape and North West have three contestants, the Northern Cape and Limpopo each have two, while Mpumalanga and Free State have one.
Gauteng
Ané Oosthuysen, 25, from Vanderbijlpark, Vaal Triangle
Bryoni Govender, 26, from Morningside, Johannesburg
Carmen Barnard, 24, from Fairland, Johannesburg
Hestie Jooste, 25, from Equestria, Pretoria
Lebohang Raputsoe, 24, from Sharpville, Vereeniging
Lerato Maponya, 26, from Ruimsig, Roodepoort
Lungo Katete, 26, from Midrand, Johannesburg
Natasha Joubert, 25, from Rooihuiskraal North, Pretoria
Ndyebo Lurayi, 26, from Midrand, Johannesburg
Western Cape
Jordan van der Vyver, 27, from Durbanville
Malandi Marais, 21, from Citrusdal
Mbali Mbalu, 25, from Mandalay, Mitchells Plain
Nande Mabala, 25, from Zwelethemba, Worcester
Nicole Eksteen, 28, from Winelands
KwaZulu-Natal
Anelisa Nxele, 22, from iNanda, Durban
Angie Mkwanazi, 23, from Durban
Sibusisiwe Zwane, 20, from Shelly Beach, Port Shepstone
Thandolwenkosi Hadebe, 22, from Bergville
Eastern Cape
Homba Mazaleni, 23, from Gonubie, East London
Khanya Desi, 22, from Frankfort Location, Qonce
Melissa Nayimuli, 27, from Butterworth
North West
Barbara Moagi, 22, from Mahikeng
Karla Pienaar, 23, from Hartbeespoort
Keaoleboga Nkashe, 27, from Itsoseng
Northern Cape
Anke Rothmann, 23
Levern “Donnatella” José, 23, from Kimberley
Limpopo
Naledi Mara, 23, from Seshego
Oreabetse “Rea” Molefe, 23, from Northam
Mpumalanga
Michelle Kruger, 28
Free State
Rozelle Bester (27)
This year’s rules changes allowed both married women and those with children to enter. Both Jordan van der Vyver and Nicole Eksteen, who placed in this year’s top 30, are married while Rozelle Bester has a 5-year-old son.
Miss SA fans can vote for their favourite contestants on the Miss SA App and help advance them in the competition. Voting opens at 8pm on May 24 and closes at 1pm on May 28.