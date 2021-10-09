These are the designers who will be dressing the Miss SA top 10 finalists

Next week Saturday, one South African lady will receive a life-changing moment at the pageant finale, where she will be crowned Miss South Africa 2021. The event will take place on Saturday, October 16, at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town and will broadcast live on M-Net (DStv Channel 101) and Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161).

The top 10 ladies vying for the crown will have to impress the judges not only with their looks but with their intelligence, too. The organisation has selected five designers to dress the Miss SA hopefuls. Each designer will dress two Miss South Africa finalists in glamorous finale evening gowns with the brief to capture some of the Top 10’s childhood memories. The designers are Georges Malelu (dressing Kgothatso Dithebe and Tiffany Francis), Iman Itumeleng Mtshali owner of Iman Shaik (Cheneil Hart and Moratwe Masima), Jolandie Fouche of Jolache Couture (Bianca Bezuidenhout and Lalela Mswane), Lena-Lisa Retief of Lena-Lisa (Catherine Groenewald and Jeanni Mulder) and Sello Medupe of Scalo (Kaylan Matthews and Zimi Mabunzi).

About the process of designing for a pageant, Retief said: “The process is slightly different to making custom dresses. The aim is to engage with the audience like theatre. “Jeanni is strong-willed and soft-hearted, while Catherine is driven and confident. Their engagement with the design process has been extremely valuable. We want them to feel as comfortable as possible, and the design becomes an expression of their personality. Finding inspiration is always fascinating. “This year, we looked at memory and emotion as a starting point. We aimed to capture their childhood memories which were pure and powerful. This translated into the selection of the colour palette.”