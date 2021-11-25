These essential oils can help you ease stress and anxiety

We’re one month away from Christmas and rapidly nearing the end of yet another challenging year. Having said that, and while we should all be looking forward to winding down to the festive season and holidays, many of us are already stressing about what’s to come.

We are still feeling the economic pinch that 2020 has left us with. People have either lost their jobs or taken dramatic salary cuts. The stress of having to make ends meet or finding work is enough to break anyone’s spirit. People are struggling to make ends meet. Picture: Pexels When we are stressed, we can’t eat or sleep, and we certainly can’t perform at our best.

Many people suffer from anxiety when they find themselves in stressful situations and often it’s not easy to simply snap out of it. While it’s only human to stress about such major aspects of life, we have to find ways to at least ease the situation. Not everyone can afford those idyllic stress-relieving treats like massages or a day at the spa, but there other ways to inject a bit relief on a daily basis.

Essential oils have been used to provide relief for symptoms associated with stress and anxiety. SOiL has a wide variety of essential oils to suit every symptom in helping you to calm your nervous system, relieve anxiety, sleeplessness and low energy, and support you with clarity, memory, vitality and a positive mindset, naturally. Arm yourself with the knowledge that stress can be managed effectively and naturally with pure essential oils when you connect to, understand and address what is happening physically and mentally in your body.

Here’s a breakdown of their oils and the symptoms they help relieve. De-stress - It’s blended essential oil that contains a combination of Grapefruit, Clary Sage, Cypress and Cedarwood to ease tension and anxiety, while calming both body and mind. It can be used in a diffuser, oil burner, inhaler or blended with a carrier oil or topical application. Sleep – This oil is a soothing blend of Organic Lavender, Bergamot, Sweet Marjoram and Vetiver 100% pure essential oils which provides a perfect sedative effect.

Energy – A blend of SOiL Clary Sage, Lime, Cypress and Black Pepper essential oil to stimulate mental faculties and energise your body. Organic Revive Remedy Roller – A balance of Geranium and Grapefruit to lift your spirits while Rosemary and Basil refresh your mind, helping to boost your energy levels. Organic Relax Remedy Roller – It’s a pocket-size roller for applying to your wrist during stressful moments. Feel the benefits of Clary Sage, warming Marjoram, Lavender and Chamomile calm your nervous system, promote tranquillity, and help relieve your tension headaches.