Thickleeyonce fans clap back at body-shamers

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

It’s 2021 and people are still going out of their way to body-shame women when there is such a strong movement for society, fashion and the media to push inclusivity and the acceptance of self. For far too long women have had to try to conform to the often unrealistic views of what beautiful must be. Social media influencer Thickleeyonce recently celebrated her 28th birthday at the Mhondoro Safari Lodge in Limpopo. Announcing her birthday, she posted a stunning picture of herself wearing a white and tan full-piece swimming costume in a swimming pool. In the background, was the magnificent landscape and two elephants gracefully passing by. She captioned the Instagram image: “Hello 28. how blessed am I to welcome a new year with elephants which are revered as a symbol of good luck & prosperity ?! Happy Birthday to me“

While many of her fans commented on how gorgeous she is and sent her heartfelt birthday wishes, there were those who took the opportunity to spew hate.

She posted the same images on her Twitter account with a simple comment, “Hello 28.”

Twitter seems to be the place where haters live and thrive. Their disgustingly mean responses to her post was once again proof of this.

Many of the comments made reference to the two elephants in the background, by insinuating that she was having a “family meeting” or a “sister”.

It appears that many of the vile responses has since been deleted.

While many of those came from men, it was disgusting to how many of those vicious comments also came from women.

South African actress and TV personality Lesego Tlhabi came out guns blazing to shoot down all the haters.

To express her disgust at those bullies she tweeted: “Sometimes Twitter is the worst and it just makes me so angry. I saw so many dust mites go out of their way to hurt and insult Leeyonce on her birthday weekend away. Cyber bullying is so fucking lame.”

Sometimes Twitter is the worst and it just makes me so angry. I saw so many dust mites go out of their way to hurt and insult Leeyonce on her birthday weekend away. Cyber bullying is so fucking lame. That time Lesego is enjoying her life and looking gorgeous. Y’all are losers fr. — Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) March 15, 2021

In another tweet she commented, “People need some serious therapy if that kind of bullying brings you joy. And the rats that gather to laugh underneath.”

She wasn’t the only fan who came out in support of Leeyonce. Outraged women shared their views and utter disgust on how mean and hurtful those negative comments are.

Here’s what they had to say:

Thickleeyonce is beautiful, kind and has a beautiful body. Twitter is such a horrible place. One barely gets these comments on other platforms. The comments really broke my heart. Happy birthday thickleeyonce ♥️♥️♥️♥️ — 🌻Cebisile Mabaso C 🌻 (@MabasoCebisile1) March 15, 2021

Happiest of birthdays love ❤️May you continue to soar and reach frater heights.



Also the fat shaming in the comments is really disgusting. Y'all are so damn disgusting, it's her birthday let her celebrate without the vitriol. She literally lives life and serves looks stop hating https://t.co/E84QU2aYTF — what's not clicking? (@Basically_Neo) March 15, 2021

The comments like these here make me really hate this place! Nikrwada, ninentliziyo ezimdaka! All in the name of ‘funny’...Assholes! https://t.co/VsaE0oodKo — MaGaba ka Shangase (@Laza_Lurvin) March 15, 2021

I cudn’t even read thru half of the comments lol people are actually so full of hate in their hearts, it shocks me every time. SA men are the pits. But to evry1 who wished me a hbd, thank u sm🥺 even tho I might have not read it, I truly appreciate it & I sure did have a good 1! https://t.co/vPhmXlqRXT — thickleeyonce (@ThickLeeyonce) March 15, 2021