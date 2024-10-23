Think twice before buying these five popular perfumes – here’s what you need to know

With so many perfumes on the market, it can often be overwhelming to pick one, especially since some perfumes can be quite expensive. Like fashion, perfume trends come and go, but there are a few fragrances that have stood the test of time.

However, just because a particular perfume is still a firm favourite for many women, it does not mean that we should continue using it. TikTok user Redolessence, whose page is dedicated to all things perfume-related, shares the top five perfumes that he will no longer recommend in 2024, even though they might still be loved. Starting strong with the ever-popular Exclamation perfume by Coty. This perfume is one of the more affordable perfumes and is usually available at any cosmetic store.

Even though he respects what it's done throughout the decades, he says that he can no longer recommend it. The next perfume is Joy by Jean Patou, which he says doesn't smell modern and not to waste your money buying it. While he understands the importance of the next perfume and how it was a stepping stone in the industry, he says the Happy by Clinique is now dated and that there are more modern perfumes on the market.

Oscar by Oscar de la Renta is the next perfume on his list saying that it’s one that you should not waste your money on. At the top of his of perfumes he cannot recommend is Light Blue by Dolce & Gabbana, despite it being a fragrance that is still selling very well. He says that the drawback of this perfume is that it’s worn by so many women and even though it gets many compliments, people will immediately know what you are wearing. So if you’re looking for something unique, Light Blue is a perfume you should stay away from.