Thirty Free! Adele posts makeup-free pictures in celebration of her 33rd birthday

On Wednesday award-winning singer and songwriter Adele blissfully celebrated her 33rd birthday.

The Rolling in the Deep singer, who rarely posts images to her Instagram, dropped a series of three pictures simply captioned “Thirty Free”, in celebration of her birthday.

The caption not only refers to her age but the fact that she’s single.

Judging by the pictures she’s quite happily single!

The first image is a black and white photograph showing her natural beauty as she poses make-up-free, relaxed in a simple black fitted top revealing a planet tattoo on her lower arm.

In another whimsical shot, she shows off her slim figure as she swirls and pouts for the camera wearing a brown and black figure-hugging tie-dyed Altuzarra dress.

A third image shows the mom-of-one in the ocean, arms open wide, looking up with a big smile on her face. A picture of sheer joy!

Wearing a brightly-coloured psychedelic print long-sleeved swimsuit, she looks truly happy as she frolics in the water.

The images clearly express a sense of freedom.

Over the past two years, the Hello hitmaker lost a dramatic amount of weight which has left her almost unrecognisable. During her weight-loss journey she rarely shared images of herself.

So when images did pop up, fans were blown away by her transformation.

Adele separated from her husband Simon Konecki two years ago. They have a son Angelo, who’s now 8.