This is war: Twitter police target two more Miss SA entrants
Another two Miss SA entrants have fallen foul to the Twitter police. Just a day after 21-year-old model Bianca Schoombe was put on blast for past tweets of a racist, derogatory nature, models Zizile Mthembu and Oneida Cooper find themselves navigating similar waters.
Mthembu, the founder of YoziGM Modeling Academy in the Eastern Cape announced her intentions to enter the beauty pageant days ago. And like Schoombe, it didn't take long for her past discretions to come back and haunt her.
And Oneida Cooper's old tweets, where she allegedly used the N-word, has also landed her in hot water.
In this case it's clearly a matter of be careful what you tweet.
For the past few hours #ZizileMustFall and #OneidaCooper have been trending on the Twitter charts.
A collection of screenshots one user took from a Facebook exchange between Mthembu and another user sent Twitter into a tailspin. The seemingly innocent banter turned nasty when Mthembu mocked her admirer's teeth. The model was also accused of cyber bullying and being rude to fellow online users.
Acquaintances and those who know her have now come out with stories of their own.
In Cooper's case, Twitter users called for her to be disqualified because of her racially-motivated tweets.
