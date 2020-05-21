This is war: Twitter police target two more Miss SA entrants

Another two Miss SA entrants have fallen foul to the Twitter police. Just a day after 21-year-old model Bianca Schoombe was put on blast for past tweets of a racist, derogatory nature, models Zizile Mthembu and Oneida Cooper find themselves navigating similar waters.

Mthembu, the founder of YoziGM Modeling Academy in the Eastern Cape announced her intentions to enter the beauty pageant days ago. And like Schoombe, it didn't take long for her past discretions to come back and haunt her.

And Oneida Cooper's old tweets, where she allegedly used the N-word, has also landed her in hot water.

In this case it's clearly a matter of be careful what you tweet.

For the past few hours #ZizileMustFall and #OneidaCooper have been trending on the Twitter charts.