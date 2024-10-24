‘This is what I’m meant to do!’ Socialite Sinothile Dlamini’s journey from celeb DMs to A-list glam

Durban-based make-up artist Sinothile Dlamini recently shared a heartfelt message on social media, reflecting on his career growth over the past six years. In his post, which included screenshots of direct messages to several well-known South African celebrities, including Linda Mtoba and Ntando Duma, where he shot his shot asking to do their makeup as a young up and coming make-up artist.

Dlamini expressed his gratitude for the support he’s received from them, as they eventually became his clients. “Gods testimony. The past 6 years have been nothing but greatness to me, I have been through the most, but God has always been the best for me and my business. “Years and years passed without any response (DM was obviously not visible because it was on request). I don't take this lightly. God has been good. Thank you, ladies. God bless you all. I love you, and thank you once again,” Dlamini wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@sinothiledlamini_) Among the other celebrities Dlamini reached out to, were Sithelo Shozi, Jessica Nkosi, and Phindile Gwala, all of whom eventually became his clients. In an interview with IOL, Dlamini reflected on his early interest in make-up and beauty.

“From a young age, I’ve always had an interest in anything that had to do beauty and fashion. Over time, I became more intrigued by the work behind the scenes. I was drawn to the artistic elements of it and over time developed a passion for the work.” At 17, Dlamini got his first job at Kryolan, a make-up store, while taking on freelance gigs. “I would at times do side gigs by myself to make extra money and develop myself as an independent make-up artist,” he said.

Sinothile Dlamini expertly applies makeup, showcasing his talent for enhancing beauty and creating stunning looks for his clients. Picture: Supplied The following year, at 18, he expanded his freelance work after getting a job with Fancy Claws. “Fancy Claws introduced me to freelancing and learning how to manage time with clients and working back to back during Durban July times and festive, it was really good exposure.” His big break came when a friend referred his work to Ntando Duma.

“After that day, I knew this is what I wanted to do. To have some as famous as her appreciate my work was more than enough validation that I was in the right track.” Another career milestone came when he worked on the set of “The Real Housewives of Durban”. Initially invited for the first episode, he ended up taking over make-up for the entire season. “I think those are the two significant turning points in my career as a make up artist.”

Two years ago, Dlamini expanded into event management. “Having established myself in the make-up industry, I felt an innate desire to expand my creative horizons. Event management had always been a latent passion, and I decided to seize the opportunity. Dlamini took his career a step further by expanding into event management, a field he had always been interested in. Picture: Supplied Balancing make-up and events has been challenging. “Both services are often in high demand on weekends, juggling them can be daunting,” he admitted.

Despite the challenges, Dlamini is optimistic. “My long-term goal is to build a skilled team that replicates my high standards. By investing in talented individuals who share my vision, I aim to increase capacity for multiple events, ensure consistency in quality and attention to detail, and free up time to focus on strategic growth and client relationships.” Meet the powerhouse team behind Dlamini’s event management business. Picture: Supplied Dlamini lives by the mantra “belief is the foundation of success.” He also shared advice, to young entrepreneurs, I'd say belief is the foundation of success.