This is why exfoliating is good for your skin, especially in summer

In the past few years, social media has changed the way consumers look at products, especially cosmetics and skin care. You will undoubtedly run into beauty products if you spend even a minute on Instagram or TikTok.

Story continues below Advertisement

Even though having a skin-care routine might seem like merely a cosmetic requirement, it is crucial for the health of your skin. Despite the summer weather, there's a reason why skin-care professionals recommend summer skin care. Ruan Winter, from South African skin-care brand Vitaderm, says that in addition to the heat, late nights, excessive food and drink consumption, and a general lack of routine have an impact on our skin in various ways.

Winter says there are a few simple things we can do to lessen how external elements affect our skin and how our skin reacts to them. Exfoliating is one of the finest ways to accomplish good skin. Consistent exfoliation, which is often an underrated regimen, will keep our skin healthy and radiant. This is particularly crucial during summer. Exfoliation removes the day's filth and grime, as well as dry skin cells that accumulate over time. After the dried skin has been removed, fresh skin cells can grow. You might experience renewed vibrancy as a result of improved blood flow to the skin's surface.

Story continues below Advertisement

Exfoliation also aids in preventing ingrown hairs, which is another obvious benefit. To get a closer shave, exfoliate before shaving to help eliminate dead skin cells. Exfoliating in a circular motion also aids in opening hair follicles to stop ingrown hairs from developing as the skin regenerates. Tips on exfoliation: Select a product that is both comfortable to use and beneficial to your skin. Picture by Anna Shvets/Pexels Make sure you don’t over-exfoliate; keep it to twice a week. Over-exfoliating can wreak havoc on your skin and you could end up damaging your skin barrier if you exfoliate too often.

Story continues below Advertisement

Select a product that is comfortable to use and beneficial for your skin. For example, a polishing cream buffs the skin's surface and has a clay-based exfoliant with an ultra-fine apricot kernel powder. For visibly smoother, healthier skin, the volcanic ash component detoxifies from the inside out. Before exfoliating, let your skin soak for a few minutes to soften it and enable more dry skin to be removed. Following exfoliation, rinse and pat your skin dry.