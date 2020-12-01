Thobile Steyn crowned Miss Soweto 2020

Soweto has a new queen - Thobile Steyn. Born in Diepkloof, Steyn was crowned Miss Soweto 2020 on Saturday, November 28, at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani. Her crowning was a double celebration as she was celebrating her 21st birthday. She told a local publication that she was still in disbelief about winning the award. “I’m feeling overwhelmed. I don’t have words to define how I am feeling. I’m still shocked. I’m sure it will sink in once I begin to do things that I have been wanting to do during my reign. Everyone has been congratulating me.”

Steyn took home a cash prize of R100 000 and an additional R5 000 for winning Miss Congeniality, too.

Taking the first runner's-up spot was Anathi Conjwa while Kutloano Moloi was crowned the second princess.

In celebration of the 41st annual Miss Soweto, the pageant organisers took to social media to congratulate the winners.

They wrote: “The new Queen of Soweto has been crowned! Congratulations to Thobile Steyn who has officially begun her reign as #MissSoweto2020. And congratulations to Anathi Conjwa and Kutloano Moloi who will be supporting Thobile in their roles as 1st Princess and 2nd Princess, respectively. We would like to share a huge thanks to our co-sponsors, Toyota SA, Eli Ball, Candi & Co, K-Mile Models and Designer Photo. You helped us make the 41st year of this wonderful pageant one to remember for many years to come.”

The Miss Soweto 2020 finale will be televised on December 5 on Soweto TV.