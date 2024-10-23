Three things you should never put on your skin, according to a dermatologist

As trends come and go in the fast-paced world of beauty and skincare, it's crucial for women to remain vigilant about what they apply to their skin. Certified dermatologist Dr Neera has recently taken to TikTok to highlight three beauty staples that she firmly believes should not find a place in your skincare routine.

Her insights are not just informative, but also serve as a wake-up call for many who unknowingly harm their skin in the name of beauty. Dr Neera starts her list with makeup wipes, which she brands as “so 2010.” She points out that the majority of these wipes contain harsh fragrances and irritants that could potentially damage the skin barrier. “Wiping your face over and over again is going to destroy your skin barrier,” she warns.

Instead, she advocates for using Micellar water, which her followers might see as a better option for removing makeup effectively. “It’s like a magnet for makeup or other products,” she explains. However, she cautions users to still be gentle while using it to avoid any unnecessary irritation. Transitioning from makeup removal to grooming, Dr Neera reflects on the past changes to her brows, which were once quite thin.

#skincare #foryoupage ♬ Bed Chem - Sabrina Carpenter @dermatologysurgeon I’ll take “products that will never touch my face” for 800, Alex #skincaretips One of her confessions is her avoidance of brow soaps for shaping her eyebrows. Instead, she reveals a potent alternative: Minoxidil that she applies with a mascara spooly two to three times a week. To shape her brows naturally, she simply relies on good old Vaseline—a testament to her preference for simplicity over complexity in her beauty regime.

On the topic of lip care, Dr Neera has strong feelings about lip plumpers. “You will also never catch me using a lip plumper,” she declares, explaining that the tingle often associated with these products can actually be harmful. This irritation can lead to hyperpigmentation around the mouth and cause unsightly flaking.