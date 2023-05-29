Thuso Mbedu becomes first L’Oréal Paris brand ambassador in Sub-Saharan Africa

The multi-award-winning actress attended the "Elemental" screening and closing ceremony during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27.

While she looked stunning in an Elie Saab gown, the big news quickly stole the shine. As the official partner of the Cannes Film Festival, L'Oréal Paris took an opportunity to announce Mbedu as the new brand ambassador and spokesperson for Sub-Saharan Africa.

“We are excited to welcome Thuso Mbedu into our L'Oréal Paris family. Her exceptional talent, timeless beauty, and commitment to empowering others align perfectly with our mission. We look forward to embarking on this exciting journey together to inspire individuals to embrace their uniqueness and celebrate their inner beauty,” says Burkhard Pieroth of L'Oréal Paris Sub-Saharan Africa.

Mbedu partnering with such big beauty brands is heart-warming because as a child, she never saw herself as beautiful, but now that she’s grown, her beauty shines the brightest. First, it was Dior, now L’Oréal Paris.