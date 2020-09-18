TikTok make-up hacks you need to try

From how to make your lips look plumper, to giving yourself an instant facelift without going under the knife, these are some of the most viral TikTok make-up hacks you need to try. TikTok is a magical place for learning new things and make-up tips and tricks are no exception. Straight from the repertoire skills belonging to professional make-up artists and beauty gurus, these application hacks will have you looking and feeling amazing. 5 TikTok make-up hacks you need to try: Give yourself an instant facelift @theamandaensing it’s all about placement ☺️ ib @ogabg ✨ ##fyp ##makeuphacks ##makeup ##concealerhack ##xyzcba ♬ Face lift concealer hack - theamandaensing When it comes to concealer application, it’s so easy to go overboard by applying it over every imperfection. In reality, the product should be used to highlight certain features on the face, instead of muting them, making your face appear flat and, in some instances, dragged downwards. Concealer should be used in areas where the sun would naturally hit your face, enhancing those features.

Plump lips

After Kylie Jenner got her lip injections, it’s fair to say that the beauty community has become a little obsessed with perfecting a pouty lip naturally. From using excessive amounts of lip gloss and plumping balms that work by irritating the skin resulting in a swelling effect, it seems people are willing to try it all to obtain a celebrity smile. The secret, according to TikTok, is to use bronzer to cast a shadow above and below the lip for a realistic pout, just like the Queen of Kylie Cosmetics herself.

Foundation that agrees with your skin type

Buying the perfect foundation can be a case of trial and error for most, especially when skin texture and type can change so regularly. Skin can go from oily to dry depending on factors like the weather, location, the types of products being used on skin and hormones. Following the steps in the video, if your foundation is suddenly not sitting on your skin as flawlessly as it did before, you can fix it by altering the formula. Add either a setting powder or your favourite skin oil to the foundation depending on how matte or dewy you want it.

Improve the pigmentation of your powder products

From eyeshadow to highlighter and even blush –sometimes you really want your products to pop. But after sweeping it onto the product over the lids or cheeks, you’re left feeling underwhelmed by the lack of colour appearing on your face. This simple trick will change that, allowing you to get the most saturated pigmentation out of your products.

Mascara mistake

There is no make-up mistake more infuriating than getting mascara in the crease of your eyelid just after you’ve perfected your eyeshadow. You may be tempted to try and wipe it away with your finger but hold off on doing that. Instead, wait for it to dry and use a cotton swab to dab it off. After this step, retouches can easily be done.