TikTok make-up trends that went viral in 2023

TikTok is like Google for all beauty and make-up trends. All it takes is for one celebrity or beauty influencer to post a look and for it to be liked and shared thousands of times for a trend to explode on your feed.

Here’s a look at what beauty and make-up trends blew up on TikTok in 2023. Strawberry make-up Last year Model Hailey Bieber brought us the glazed doughnut look and this year she got all the girlies strawberry crazy.

The look is all about fresh glowing skin with hints of strawberry pink. In her tutorial, she adds faux freckles to her flushed-looking cheeks. Latte make-up With over 480 million views on TikTok, #lattemakeup had make-up lovers addicted to the latte-inspired look.

The coffee-like look is about giving skin a beautiful, bronzed appearance, similar to the warm colour of a delicious cup of latte. @jayda.kiing Tried out latte makeup ( emphasis on tried ) 🙈 ♬ original sound - Jayda Kiing

The look consists of intense smoky eyes, light face make-up and a natural lip. Concealer lips The look was trendy in the early 2000’s and now it’s back!

The trend has been brought back thanks to style icon Sofia Richie. The #concealerlips has nearly 68 million views on TikTok. However, unlike in the 2000s, instead of smearing concealer on like it’s lipstick, Richie used a light touch to create an ombré effect.

Nobody wants matte skin anymore. Now it’s all about glowing luminous skin. With over 3 billion views on TikTok, this is possibly the biggest beauty trend. The skin is described as looking so clear, dewy, and smooth that it can look reflective and translucent like glass.