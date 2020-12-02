TikTok’s latest ’Catfish challenge’ reveals what women really look like compared to their super glamorous pics

Usually when you see the word “catfish” we automatically think scams and fraudsters but the latest TikTok trend will leave you confused yet amazed. Social media apps like Instagram and Snapchat feature the most incredible filters that can give you flawless skin, mega eyelashes, a full glam look and even a hair colour change with a simple “apply” click. The latest TikTok trend, the “Catfish Challange” shows women showing a their most glammed up and filtered image followed by a reveal of o how they REALLY look. Australian TikTok user @moldogaa shared a Snapchat selfie with her 87,000 followers with the caption: 'Just took this photo on Snapchat... I do NOT look like that! Catfish - MEOW!' @mzznofilter The truth is out haha ##greenscreen ##catfish ##meow ##fyp ♬ I cannot believe this blew up - moldoga It didn’t take long for the 22-year-old’s video go viral, with women sharing their incredible transformations from full on glam only to then reveal their actual, every day look.

The filter renders some women almost unrecognisable leaving their followers in stitches when their true faces are revealed.

We all know that a bit of foundation, contouring and fake lashes can enhance any look but this challenge takes a make-up transformation to whole new level.

Tiktok star Whitney Kait asked her 1.7 million followers: 'Can someone give me the title of Catfish Queen of 2020 already?' when she posting her video.

Some of the women who have participated on this virtual transformation challenge are clearly having fun with it as you see them burst out laughing when their real faces are revealed.

We found a few more remarkable transformations.