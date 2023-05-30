Till beauty do us part? Man files for divorce because of wife’s stunning looks

In an unusual turn of events, a 40-year-old Zambian man has filed for divorce from his wife because she is exceptionally beautiful. Arnold Masuka has taken the extraordinary step of seeking the dissolution of his marriage, citing his wife’s looks.

This revelation confounded officials and witnesses at a local court in the capital, Lusaka. Ripples Nigeria reported that during the proceedings, Masuka shocked those present when he candidly expressed told the judge that his wife, Hilda Muleya, possessed a beauty that had caused him countless sleepless nights. The sheer allure of his wife had become an overwhelming source of anxiety for him, leading him to make this unconventional request.

Masuka explained to the court that he lived in a state of perpetual fear, constantly worried about the possibility of losing his wife to another man. This fear had grown so intense that he found himself hesitating to leave Muleya unattended, even to go to work, consumed by the nagging thought that she might be lured away by other suitors. In Masuka’s eyes, Muleya, originally from Gokwe, Zimbabwe, was the epitome of beauty. Among all the women he had encountered in his life, none had captivated him quite like she had.

This powerful attraction had become both a blessing and a burden, fuelling his insecurity and prompting him to seek legal recourse.