Tips for preventing and treating chapped lips this winter

The appearance of chapped lips usually starts during the cold winter season. Lips may appear cracked, dry and sore, which can be irritating.

Although this is likely, cold weather isn't the only cause for your chapped lips.

Licking or biting your lips, sunburn, an undiagnosed allergy, chronic dry lips or dehydration are all potential causes for dry, chapped lips.

The following are some tips from board-certified dermatologists at the American Academy of Dermatology to help you avoid chapped lips this winter:

Choose non-irritating lip products

Look for lip balms, lipsticks or other lip products that contain ingredients like castor seed oil, ceramides, dimethicone or mineral oil.

Make sure your product says fragrance-free or hypo-allergenic on the label. Avoid ingredients like camphor, menthol and eucalyptus as these can be irritating on the lips.

Apply your lip balm throughout the day

Apply your lip balm throughout the day and before bedtime. If your lips are very dry and cracked apply a thick ointment like petroleum jelly.

Protect your lips outdoors

Apply a lip balm with SPF30 or higher even during winter. Look for one with titanium dioxide or zinc oxide. Re-apply every two hours.

Keep your skin hydrated

Drink plenty of water and use a humidifier at home, especially in your bedroom while you sleep.

Don't lick, bite, or pick at your lips. Instead, use lip balm. If your dry, chapped lips don't heal after trying these suggestions, it's recommended that you consult a dermatologist.