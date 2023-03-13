Tips on how to choose the perfect false eyelashes

There are three make-up products I’m never without: red lipstick, blusher and mascara. Red lipstick because it will forever be a classic, blusher because it gives you that youthful look, and mascara – well, because my lashes are very fine and I need at least three coats to make them pop.

And we all know that, whether you’re wearing eyeshadow or not, mascara is a must to give your lashes that long, curled and thick appearance we all desire. However, sometimes mascara just isn’t enough, and this is where false eyelashes come in. It’s amazing how wearing the perfect falsies can completely elevate a look. Lashes can elevate a look. Picture: Pexels/Chris Mac Some women wear them every day and one barely notices them, while others opt for more dramatic looks that are perfect for night-time occasions.

In order to ditch the layers of mascara and opt for falsies, you need to know how to choose the perfect set for you. Here are some tips on how to do so. First, start off by selecting lashes that match your natural eyelashes. While they might be false lashes, you don’t want them to clash with your natural ones too much – especially if you want to keep it subtle during the day.

Continuing with the day-to-day natural look, opt for individual lashes instead of strip ones. Unlike strip lashes, individual ones are packaged in small sections. Use these lashes to touch up and fill in your natural lash line as needed. These are usually more wispy and fine as well. Choose individual lashes for a more natural look. Picture: Pexels/Rodnae Productions If drama is what you want, then you’ll want to opt for strip lashes. Strip lashes go on top of your natural lashes, giving your natural lash line a big boost. Opt for strip lashes for more drama. Picture: Unsplash/Lashes Vendor When buying strip lashes, look out for the band colour. The band is the section that the physical lashes are attached to.