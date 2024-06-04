Tips on how to find the best foundation for mature skin

As a woman ages, her skin undergoes various changes. Mature skin often experiences issues such as fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots.

These factors can make it difficult to find the right foundation that works for you. Choosing the wrong foundation can leave your skin looking dry and cakey. Here are tips to help find a foundation that works best for your mature skin.

Look for hydrating formulas As we age, our skin tends to lose moisture, leading to dryness and dullness. Opt for foundations that are hydrating and contain moisturising ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or shea butter. These ingredients will help keep your skin hydrated and plump throughout the day.

Seek out foundations with SPF Sun protection is crucial for all skin types, but especially for mature skin. Look for foundations that contain SPF to protect your skin from harmful UV rays and prevent further signs of ageing. A broad-spectrum SPF of at least 30 is recommended for daily protection.

Choose a lightweight formula Heavy foundations can settle into fine lines and wrinkles, emphasising them even more. Instead, opt for lightweight, breathable formulas that provide coverage without feeling heavy on the skin. Look for foundations with a satin or dewy finish to add a natural glow to your complexion.

Picture: Freepik Test shades in natural light When selecting a foundation, it is essential to test shades in natural light to ensure a perfect match. Avoid choosing a foundation that is too light or too dark for your skin tone, as it can look unnatural and aged. Consider anti-ageing properties Some foundations come with anti-ageing benefits such as peptides, antioxidants, or collagen-boosting ingredients.