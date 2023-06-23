Tips on how to make your lipstick last longer

No woman’s make-up kit is complete without lipstick. Whether you’re a bold red lipstick kinda gal or prefer to keep it natural and stick to the nude tones, a great lipstick really finishes off any make-up look.

However, there’s nothing more frustrating than having the perfect lipstick but it disappears within hours of applying it. While there are colour-stay long-lasting lipsticks on the market, they tend to be on the pricey side. If you’re on a tight budget but still want to have long-lasting lipstick, here are tips on how you can get your lipstick to stay put for longer.

Prep your lips The first step to making your lipstick last longer is to properly exfoliate and moisturise your lips. A simple mixture of sugar and honey makes for an ideal lip scrub.

Otherwise, use a soft-bristled toothbrush to gently exfoliate your lips. The next step is to hydrate your lips. Whether it’s a lip balm or even your everyday petroleum jelly, moisturised lips mean no cracks or flaking. Layer your lipstick

One of the easiest ways to make your lipstick last longer is to layer it. After applying your first coat of lipstick, blot your lips with a tissue, and then apply a second coat. Blot again and repeat if necessary. This will help to build up the colour and make it last longer.

Apply layers of lipstick. Picture: Pexels Sam Lion Use a lip liner Lip liner not only helps to define the shape of your lips, but it can also help your lipstick last longer. Apply your lip liner to your entire lips, not just the edges, to create a base for your lipstick to adhere to.

Choose the right formula Choosing the right formula is key. Matte lipsticks tend to last longer than creamy or glossy formulas, so opt for a matte formula if you want your lipstick to last all day. Choose a matte lipstick. Picture: Pexels Pegah Sharifi Make it smudge-proof