Tips on how to make your manicure last longer

You’ve spent an hour carefully manicuring your nails to glossy perfection.

As you admire your handy work you can’t help but wonder how long it will last.

We all hope that with the time and effort put into getting those shiny red nails, it would last for at least a week.

Therefore it’s extremely disheartening when your nail polish starts chipping the very next day!

It’s especially frustrating when you’ve opted for a very dark trendy colour. One chip can ruin an entire look.

So how does a girl make her mani last longer than a day?

Here are a few handy tips.

A base coat is essential: Before you apply any colour to your nails it’s important to use a base coat. While many sing the praises of a good top coat, your base coat is an essential step. It gives your polish something to adhere to and helps prevent stains on your nails. Be sure to apply the base coat right to the tip of your nail.

Don’t forget the top coat: This is a no-brainer. You have to complete your mani with a top coat. It will extend the lifespan of your perfectly manicured nails. Look out for formulas that promise protection, chip-resistance and strengthening. Don’t forget to apply to edge of the nail.

Keep it short: Short nails might not be as trendy as long ones but they are more practical and they are less likely to break. Which means they are less prone to chipping and peeling.

Use gloves: Protect your hands and nails from the damage caused by household cleaning products and constant use of hot water by wearing gloves whenever possible. The gloves will not only prevent your hands and nails from drying but it will help prevent your nail polish from peeling and chipping.

Don't fiddle and nibble: This might sound obvious to most but if you’re a nail biter this is a challenge! Keep your fingers away from your mouth. You might not actually bite the nail but often just fiddling with your fingers, biting at the skin on your nails can be disastrous.

