Tips on how to take care of sensitive skin

Your skin is the largest organ in your body. Therefore, it’s vital to take good care of it. Knowing what type of skin you have is essential to a good skincare routine.

One of the most tricky skin types to take care of is sensitive skin. If you have sensitive skin you probably experience the following: Your skin becomes red or flushed easily. It’s prone to dryness and flakiness. Your skin feels itchy or burns when you use certain products. It’s prone to breakouts or rashes.

When you have sensitive skin you are prone to breakouts. Picture: Pexels Andrea Piacquadio If you do have sensitive skin, then you’ll need to take note of the following tips to ensure healthy skin. Choose gentle skin care products It’s important to choose skincare products that won't cause irritation. Avoid products that contain harsh ingredients such as fragrances, alcohol, and preservatives. Instead, look for products that are labelled as hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and fragrance-free.

Test new products before using them Before using a new product, it is important to test it on a small patch of skin to see if it causes any irritation. Apply a small amount of the product on the inside of your wrist or behind your ear, and wait for 24 hours to see if there is any reaction. If there is no reaction, then it is safe to use the product. Avoid hot water

Hot water can be harsh on sensitive skin, so it is best to avoid it. Instead, use lukewarm water when washing your face or taking a shower. Hot water can strip your skin of its natural oils, leaving it dry and irritated. Use a gentle cleanser Choose a gentle cleanser that is specifically formulated for sensitive skin. Look for a product that is free of harsh ingredients and is designed to soothe and calm the skin. Avoid using scrubs or exfoliants, as they can be too harsh for sensitive skin.

Use a gentle cleanser that is specifically formulated for sensitive skin. Picture: Pexels Sora Shimazaki Moisturise regularly Moisturising regularly is essential. Look for a moisturiser that is lightweight and non-greasy. Apply the moisturiser immediately after washing your face or taking a shower to lock in moisture. Always use protection