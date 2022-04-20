Tips on how to take care of your feet in winter

With winter slowly creeping up on us, warm sunny days have become few and far between. Flip-flops and strappy sandals will soon be replaced with chunky socks and boots galore.

Story continues below Advertisment

Because our feet are always on display in summer, pedicures with pretty nail colours are an essential part of your beauty routine. You won’t dare slip dry feet with cracked heels into a fancy pair of sandals! Therefore people tend to take less care of their feet in winter, when they are all covered up and tucked away in comfy furry boots. Out of sight, out of mind. They still need some TLC. Winter doesn’t last forever and the last thing you want when spring comes around is dry cracked heels, and toenails that need serious attention.

Here’s how to take care of your feet during the colder months, including an easy home pedicure. When it comes to socks, opt for natural fabrics like cotton or wool. These allow your feet to breathe whereas synthetic fabrics, such as nylon, don't. Opt for cotton socks. Picture: Mikhail Nilov Pexels Moisturise. While you might do your best to keep your feet warm and cosy, the cold will still dry your skin. The extra hot showers and long baths that we love during winter will dry your skin even more. Moisturising is the best defence against dry skin.

Story continues below Advertisment

Opt for rich creams and oils to keep those cracked heels at bay. Home pedicure We don’t get out to salons as often in winter, but a simple home pedicure is an easy enough routine to add to your skincare regime.

Story continues below Advertisment

Here are four easy steps to follow for the perfect home pedi. 1. Soak your feet. This is one way to soften the soles of your feet including your heels which take most of the beating. Once you're done soaking your feet pat them dry using a towel. Soak your feet. Picture: Elina Fairytale Pexels 2. Exfoliate. A foot scrub helps to soften your heels. Rinse off all the exfoliating scrub with warm water before moving on to the next step.

Story continues below Advertisment