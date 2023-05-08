Tips on how to take care of your hands during winter

Have you noticed how much dryer your hands are in winter? During winter we are able to cover up most of our body to keep out the cold. However, our hands and face are always exposed. Which makes them susceptible to dryness.

While we take extra care of our skin to prevent the effects of the cold, our hands continue to take a beating since we constantly have to keep them clean. Since Covid-19, and particularly during flu season, we tend to wash our hands more to keep germs at bay. Soap, especially anti-bacterial soap, and water strip the skin of its natural oils. Here are some tips to help you take care of your hands during winter. Moisturise

Apply a good quality moisturiser to your hands regularly throughout the day. Use a rich and thick moisturiser that contains ingredients like shea butter, cocoa butter or glycerin, which help to keep your skin hydrated. Don’t forget to moisturise. Picture: Unsplash/Clarissa Watson Wear gloves Protect your hands from the cold by wearing gloves when you go outside. Choose gloves made of a breathable material such as wool or fleece.

Wear gloves when you go outside. Picture: Pexels/Kasia Palitava Avoid hot water No one wants to put their hands in cold water in the middle of winter, however, extremely hot water can strip your skin of its natural oils. Try to avoid using very hot water. Picture: Unsplash/Melissa Jeanty Use a gentle soap

Use a mild and fragrance-free soap to wash your hands. As mentioned, harsh soaps can strip your skin of its natural oils, which can lead to dryness. Exfoliate Exfoliate your hands once a week to remove dead skin cells and promote the growth of new cells. Use a gentle exfoliating scrub or make your own using sugar and olive oil.