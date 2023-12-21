Tips on how to take care of your skin in the heat

Summer is here and we’ve already had a few scorching hot days. You know those days when all you want to do is chill in a cool spot and do as little as possible?

Unfortunately, that isn’t always possible so we have to grin and bear the heat. During such days it is important to take extra care of our skin to prevent damage easily caused by excessive heat and sun exposure. Here’s how you should take care of your skin when temperatures soar.

Protection is key The first and most crucial step in caring for your skin during hot weather is applying sunscreen 30 minutes before stepping outside. Don’t forget to reapply every two hours, especially if you're sweating or swimming.

Don't forget to re-apply sunscreen. Choose lightweight fabrics

To prevent your skin from overheating, opt for lightweight and breathable fabrics such as cotton and linen. Synthetic fabrics such as polyester tend to hold odour and moisture inside. Cleanse gently

Opt for a formula that removes excess oil and sweat without stripping away essential moisture. Avoid using hot water, as it can further dry out your skin. Instead, opt for lukewarm or cool water to refresh and calm your skin.

Hydrate intensively Hot weather can cause increased water loss through sweating, leading to dehydration.

Opt for a moisturiser that provides ample hydration without clogging pores. Look out for water-based formulations that absorb quickly. Cool down

If you've spent too much time in the sun, take cool showers to lower your body temperature and soothe your skin. A cool shower brings instant relief and calms your skin down.