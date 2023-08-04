Tips on how to use make-up to make you look younger

Women apply make-up for various reasons. Some do it to hide imperfections while others simply enjoy being creative and trying new things with it.

However, for many, they use make-up to make themselves look and feel younger. However one has to know what you’re doing in order to get the look just right. In many instances, women in fact look better without make-up rather than wearing poorly applied make-up. But there’s no denying that make-up can be a great tool to enhance your features and bring back a youthful glow.

Here’s how you can achieve a more youthful appearance by correctly applying your make-up. Always prep your skin You can’t start applying make-up until you’ve at least cleansed and moisturised your face.

No amount of make-up can cover up dry skin. If possible, apply a primer after you’ve moisturised. A primer creates a smooth canvas for your make-up. Opt for a lightweight foundation Look out for a lightweight, hydrating foundation or a tinted moisturiser instead of full-coverage matte finish foundations.

These products allow your natural skin to shine through. Using a heavy foundation on older skin makes your skin look dull and pasty. Conceal dark circles Dark circles can make you look tired and older. To combat this, use a creamy concealer that is one shade lighter than your foundation.

Gently dab the product under your eyes using your ring finger or a small, fluffy brush. Blend it seamlessly to cover any darkness while brightening up the under-eye area. Dark circles can make you look tired and older. Picture: Pexels/George Milton

Always define your brows Well-defined eyebrows instantly give your face a lift. Use an eyebrow pencil or powder to fill in any sparse areas and give your brows more definition. Remember to focus on enhancing your natural shape. Stay away from dark dramatic and unnaturally shaped brows.

Simply define your brows. Picture: Pexels/SHVETS production Add colour to your cheeks

A youthful glow often comes from a healthy flush on the cheeks. Choose a blush shade that suits your skin tone and gently apply it to the apples of your cheeks. Opt for a cream blush as it tends to look more natural and dewy. Go easy on eye make-up