Toiletry bag items you shouldn’t leave home without

With Covid-19 and lockdowns, it’s not likely you’ve thought about packing over the last 12 months, so take the time to plan your packing so you don’t arrive at your destination missing an essential item. Top of the list for “most critical” item is shared between your phone charger and toiletries. We’ll leave you to remember your charger, but here’s a list of the most important bits to remember in your wet bag: Wipes Just when you thought your kids were out of the stage of requiring these moist miracles – WRONG. You always need them! Coffee spills in the car? No problem! Second on the list is a pack of ear buds. Nobody wants to get sand out of their belly button without one. Wipes always come in handy. Picture: Pexels Medical items

It’s not necessary to travel with an entire snake bite kit, but there are a few essentials you should never leave home without. The first is a pain killer – a product to assist with headaches or sprained ankles. The second item is a pack of plasters! If you have kids, these better be Barbie, Elsa or character branded.

Stay fresh

Important for any car or airplane ride – especially if it’s somewhat long haul – is a deodorant. Keep your travel buddy or family happy by smelling great for the trip. Look for one that has odour and dryness protection like the Shower to Shower Confident Me antiperspirant deodorant as it will keep you feeling and smelling fresh for the whole trip.

Stay fresh throughout your trip. Picture: Pixabay

Things you don’t use at home

Holidays mean a chance to change behaviour, so why not pack those things you always wished you did – like floss for your teeth and cream for your eyes? Come back from your break looking great!

The one thing you needed

It’s a hardy pair of nail scissors. The one thing you needed on your last trip. You needed to cut a tag, trim your nails or take the zip tie off your luggage. Here’s your reminder!