Top 10 most Googled beauty products of 2021

If you’ve been scrolling through the web looking for the perfect lipstick, you’re most certainly not the only one. This year lipstick was one of the top choices for consumers searching for beauty products, even though we’ve had our lips covered most of the time due to face masks.

While lipstick was the most searched for product, it was Maybelline's Sky High Mascara that got the most hits. Maybelline Sky High Mascara. The Charlotte Tilbury make-up brand continues to be a hot favourite. The latest research by cosmetics surgery experts, Tajmeeli, reveals which beauty products were the most in-demand for consumers in 2021.

Using Google search data, Tajmeeli shows the 160 most searched beauty products from almost 30 brands. The research also identifies which beauty brands had the highest number of products that were searched for by consumers in 2021. Key findings from the research are:

The 160 most searched beauty products of 2021 including their brand and type. Estee Lauder is the beauty brand with the highest number of in-demand products. Lipstick is one of the top choices for consumers searching for beauty products.

Here are the top 10 most searched products for 2021: 1. Maybelline - Sky High Mascara 2. Fenty Eaze - Drop Blurring Skin Tint

3. Fenty - Bright Fix Eye Brightener 4. Fenty - Gloss Bomb Lip Cream in Mauve Wives 5. Nars - Lipstick in Belle De Jour

6. Charlotte Tilbury - Nude Romance Lipstick 7. Charlotte Tilbury - Jewelgasm Lipstick 8. Charlotte Tilbury - Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick