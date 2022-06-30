Top 3 essential oils to have this winter and their benefits

One of the best ways to combat sickness this season is by using essential oils. The top three essential oils to have this season are lavender, peppermint and lemon oil.

Winter is upon us, and with the current never-ending load shedding, it’s important to try avoid getting sick.

Lavender: Lavender oil’s sedative properties make it the best oil for calming emotional and physical concerns such as minor skin injuries, cramping, and sinus congestion. It can also be used to relieve headaches, anxiety, and insomnia.

Peppermint: This oil is potent as it improves respiratory function and relieves sinus congestion. Its stimulating scent may relieve nausea and improve brain function, while some of its properties help improve digestion.

Lemon: If you want to boost your immunity, circulation, and lymphatic flow, then this oil should be your best friend. Its antibacterial and antiviral properties make it helpful in treating skin conditions like bug bites, boils, and pimples. Note that it may also cause photosensitivity to the skin.

The best way to use these oils is to add a few drops to your massage oil, diffuser or bath water. Use them at night for a better, calming effect.