Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, June 30, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Top 3 essential oils to have this winter and their benefits

Lavender oil is good for calming emotions and physical concerns. Picture: Pexels/@mareefe.

Lavender oil is good for calming emotions and physical concerns. Picture: Pexels/@mareefe.

Published 3h ago

Share

Winter is upon us, and with the current never-ending load shedding, it’s important to try avoid getting sick.

One of the best ways to combat sickness this season is by using essential oils. The top three essential oils to have this season are lavender, peppermint and lemon oil.

Story continues below Advertisement

Lavender: Lavender oil’s sedative properties make it the best oil for calming emotional and physical concerns such as minor skin injuries, cramping, and sinus congestion. It can also be used to relieve headaches, anxiety, and insomnia.

More on this

Peppermint: This oil is potent as it improves respiratory function and relieves sinus congestion. Its stimulating scent may relieve nausea and improve brain function, while some of its properties help improve digestion.

Lemon: If you want to boost your immunity, circulation, and lymphatic flow, then this oil should be your best friend. Its antibacterial and antiviral properties make it helpful in treating skin conditions like bug bites, boils, and pimples. Note that it may also cause photosensitivity to the skin.

The best way to use these oils is to add a few drops to your massage oil, diffuser or bath water. Use them at night for a better, calming effect.

Story continues below Advertisement

Source: Litchi & Titch

Related Topics:

Self-CareAdviceWeatherMindfulness

Share