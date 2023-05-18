Top 5 African MUAs you should know

Africans love beauty and showcase it diversely. One thing you can’t take away from them is their creativity. They can change from 0 to 100 real quick. That is why this Africa Month, we celebrate some of the most talented African make-up artists.

Bimpe Onakoya (Nigeria) Everyone knows that Nigerian girls are untouchable when it comes to facebeat. Onakoya is one of the most successful Nigerian MUAs who is internationally acclaimed. What we like about her is that she used accessible products like the Maybelline Fit Me foundation. Onakoya has worked at Arise Fashion Week, does bridal make-up, and has worked with supermodels like Alek Wek, Jourdan Dunn, Oluchi, and Agbani Darego.

She teaches make-up artistry at Aspire Institute of Arts and Vocational Studies. In 2020, she was named the Most Influential MUA at the Ghana Make-Up Awards for her outstanding work.

Audrey Mofokeng (South Africa) Mofokeng is famous for being a celebrity MUA. She has worked with a long list of celebrities, including Thando Thabethe, Pearl Modiadie, Zikhona Sodlaka, Nadia Nakadi, and Sophie Ndaba – to name but a few.

Audrey Mofokeng (South Africa) Mofokeng is famous for being a celebrity MUA. She has worked with a long list of celebrities, including Thando Thabethe, Pearl Modiadie, Zikhona Sodlaka, Nadia Nakadi, and Sophie Ndaba – to name but a few.

Vuyo Varoy (South Africa) Undeniably one of the top male make-up artists in Mzansi, Varoy knows how to play around with people's faces. He usually works on editorials, and one of our favourite looks is the Cell C African Cup campaign he worked on.

From Nairobi, Hasan focuses on special effects make-up and not necessarily everyday glam. She has worked on films like Netflix's "Ayaale".