Top 5 essential oils that will make you feel better during these trying times

Dealing with Covid-19 can be difficult. Those who have had the virus and survived were open about some of the things they did to help speed up the healing process, and one of them is steaming. Media personality Criselda Kananda who had Covid-19 pneumonia said part of her recovery plan included steaming religiously with eucalyptus oil.

Although some are fortunate enough to have not contracted the virus, they are somehow affected by what is happening around them. As such, anxiety levels have been high and to help you keep calm, these are the top five essential oils you should use. Lavender oil: It will help reduce anxiety and fight against any tension you may have. Orange oil: It is good for calming down, making you feel more at ease.

Lemon oil: It will give you energy for the day. Peppermint oil: Helps relieve headaches and open the lungs. Eucalyptus oil: Is good for clearing the mind and lungs and opening up the sinuses.

You can use these oils by adding two drops into your steaming water. Another method to apply essential oils is that of the mask spray. To create this spray, mix distilled water and about 10-12 drops of your oils of choice. Apply 2-3 light sprays onto your mask and let it dry completely. Your mask will have a lovely scent which not only smells good but improves your mental state too!