Top 5 nail trends to try this autumn

Even though the surface area of our nails is so small, we can still have so much fun getting creative with them. From various shapes, hundreds of colours to choose from and interesting textures to work with, the possibilities are endless.

However every season there are nail trends that take over the manicure scene and have everyone desiring “the look”. Here are this season’s must-try nail trends. Back to basics French manicure

While we’ve seen the French manicure take on many forms over the last few years, it’s time for the classic look to once again go back to its minimalist roots. Keep the white tips short and add a high-gloss finish. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Ellen Lawrence (@nailgirlnic) Half-moon nails Still on the minimalistic trends, half-moon nails are the simple nail trend that’s making a comeback. The look involves painting a single colour on the entire nail but leaving the half-moon at the base of your nail showing. The look works for all nail lengths and shapes. It can be incorporated with many other designs and colours.