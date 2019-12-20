Top 5 perfumes we're loving this summer









Perfume is like the finishing touch to any outfit. Picture: Pexels I feel naked when I’m not wearing perfume and when I’m naked and wearing nothing but perfume, I feel like I’m already dressed. Perfume is like the finishing touch to any outfit, a reflection of the mood you might be in or simply a subtle statement of who you are. Shopping for the perfect perfume or even just adding a new fragrance for your collection can be daunting. The vast variety of brands and types of perfumes is enough to make your head spin. Then there are the beautiful bottles. If you’re battling to find just the right perfume, here are my top five popular perfumes of 2019.

1. Avon’s New Far Away

Far Away Glamour’s new perfume is perfect for festivities, a great partner for a girls’ night out.

This fragrance offers unforgettable notes of musk, blackcurrant bud and the range’s distinct Madagascan vanilla scent. The blackcurrant bud creates a natural and refreshing effect. Bold, woody note are contrasted by the silky soft scents of praline.

EDP 50ml R239, available online (my.avon.co.za)

2. Guerlain Mon Guerlain Bloom Of Rose

With Bulgarian rose and neroli bloom at its heart, Bloom of Rose is a fruity floral fragrance that layers fresh accords of citrus, rose and white flowers over a vanilla base. It opens with a fruity effusion of tart-sweet green apple, mandarin and blackcurrant laced with nuances of lavender. Romantic tones of jasmine sambac, Bulgarian rose and neroli bloom are followed by a soft finish of sandalwood.

Eau De Toilette Spray 100ml, R1596 from Loot

3. Imperia Eu De Parfum by Justine

Imperia is an Oriental vanilla amber fragrance that captures the essence of a sensual, feminine and sophisticated woman. Exotic, spicy notes, with strong vanilla and amber undertones for a distinct and refined scent. At the heart of this regal fragrance is a blend of jasmine, orange blossom and azalea. Initial impressions of the perfume are the elegant pear, mandarin and pink pepper with an unexpected, uplifting coffee note.

Imperia EDP 50ml R365, available online (my.justine.co.za)

4. Narciso Rodriguez For Her Pure Musc

A musky take on spring florals, this features notes of jasmine, orange blossom, musk, cashmeran, amber and patchouli. Narciso Rodriguez’s signature Musc is reinterpreted and refined.

The heart of Musc is enhanced with a white floral bouquet while cashmeran lends warmth. A supremely addictive scent, Pure Musc Eau de Parfum teases the senses and envelops the body.

Narciso Rodriguez For Her Pure Musc EDP 50ml R1565, available at Woolworths

5. Tom Ford Costa Azzurra

This perfume smells like summer days on the beach and, because it’s light and refreshing, it’s perfect for those sizzling hot days.Fresh and aquatic with notes of lemon and juniper berries with a hint of sensual amber.

“The salty ocean breeze on a tropical island” aptly describes this sensual perfume.

Tom Ford Costa Azzurra EDP 50ml R3050, available from Woolworths