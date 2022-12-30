Every year there are beauty trends that have all die-hard trend followers and beauty addicts trying them all to keep up with the crowd.
Celebrities of course have a major influence on whether or not a trend bombs or skyrockets to must-try status.
This of course leads to these trends going viral on social media platforms, especially TikTok.
Here are our top beauty trends that went viral in 2022.
Bleached brows
Forget about ’90s-inspired skinny brows, bleached eyebrows took the barely-there eyebrows look to a whole new level. While it was a look that was certainly not for the faint of heart, it’s amazing just how many celebrities hopped on the bizarre trend.
While the look came through really strong on the runways at fashion weeks this year, it was celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid and Julia Fox who gave the look must-get status.
To show just how huge the trend was, the search for “bleached brows” got over 500 million views on TikTok.
Slugging
The beauty trend was everywhere! Slugging is a Korean-beauty trend that involves applying a generous applying amount of petroleum-based products like Vaseline, as the final step in your routine. You then leave it in overnight and rinse it all off the following morning.
@nadina_ioana Trying the viral #Slugging trend using @vaselinebrand 😳 | #ad#vaselinepartner #vaseline#sluggingasmr#slugging#skincarehacks#skincareasmrvideo#sluggingmethod#sluggingtutorial#skinhealing ♬ original sound - Nadina Ioana
Thousands of TikTok videos popped up of beauty fanatics smearing their faces with a thick layer of petroleum jelly leaving them looking like they’ve been dipped in oil. However, those with dry or ageing skin absolutely swore by it while for some it left them with clogged pores which caused breakouts.
Hailey Bieber’s glazed doughnut nails
Model Hailey Bieber has been one of this year’s biggest fashion and beauty muses for all fashion and beauty addicts out there.
Besides her perfect bun and flawless skin, it’s her signature “glazed doughnut nails” nude manicure that got all the hits on TikTok. It's a pearly iridescent mani, achieved by applying a light neutral gel base coat and topping it with a chrome powder.
The runway star took to TikTok to share how she creates the look. Her video alone raked up over 9 million views. While over all the manicure hashtag has gathered more than 30 million views.
@haileybieber Here’s my nail combo 👀 the 🔑 is to mix whatever color you choose with clear polish to thin it out ✨🫠 @Zola ♬ She Share Story (for Vlog) - 山口夕依