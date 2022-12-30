Every year there are beauty trends that have all die-hard trend followers and beauty addicts trying them all to keep up with the crowd. Celebrities of course have a major influence on whether or not a trend bombs or skyrockets to must-try status.

This of course leads to these trends going viral on social media platforms, especially TikTok. Here are our top beauty trends that went viral in 2022. Bleached brows

Forget about ’90s-inspired skinny brows, bleached eyebrows took the barely-there eyebrows look to a whole new level. While it was a look that was certainly not for the faint of heart, it’s amazing just how many celebrities hopped on the bizarre trend. While the look came through really strong on the runways at fashion weeks this year, it was celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid and Julia Fox who gave the look must-get status. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) To show just how huge the trend was, the search for “bleached brows” got over 500 million views on TikTok.

Hailey Bieber’s glazed doughnut nails Model Hailey Bieber has been one of this year’s biggest fashion and beauty muses for all fashion and beauty addicts out there. Besides her perfect bun and flawless skin, it’s her signature “glazed doughnut nails” nude manicure that got all the hits on TikTok. It's a pearly iridescent mani, achieved by applying a light neutral gel base coat and topping it with a chrome powder.