Top bridal makeup trends: Achieve timeless elegance and modern glam

Every bride wants to look breath-taking on her wedding day therefore choosing the perfect bridal makeup look can be a daunting task.
With so many trends and options to choose from, it’s essential to find a look that complements your personal style and enhances your natural beauty.
While there are many makeup looks out there not all of them are suitable for a bridal look.
Many brides hire professional makeup artists to do their makeup, but if you know how to achieve a look you love then you can cut costs.
Here are some of the most popular bridal makeup looks and tips on how to achieve them.
Classic and timeless
This is a soft look that is easy to create with a natural foundation, subtle contouring, and neutral eyeshadow.
The focus is on enhancing your features without appearing overly made up.
How to achieve the look
Use a lightweight, full-coverage foundation that matches your skin tone.
Apply a subtle contour to define your cheekbones and jawline.
Opt for neutral eyeshadow shades like champagne, taupe, and brown.
Finish with a classic red lip or a natural nude shade.
Soft romantic
This look is characterised by a flushed complexion, soft smoky eyes, and a romantic touch of blush.
It’s perfect for brides who want a dreamy and feminine appearance.
How to achieve the look
Create a dewy complexion using a hydrating foundation and a touch of highlighter.
Apply a soft smoky eye with shades of pink, purple, or brown.
Use a rosy blush to add a natural flush to your cheeks.
Finish with a soft pink or nude lip.
Bold and glamorous
If you’re a bride looking for something more dramatic then this look is for you.
With a bold eye and lip, it’s perfect for brides who want to make a statement and exude confidence.
How to achieve the look
Opt for a long-lasting foundation that can withstand the demands of a long day.
Create a dramatic eye with a bold smoky eye or a winged eyeliner.
Choose a bold lip colour like red, berry, or a dark nude.
Keep the rest of your makeup minimal to avoid overwhelming your face.
Minimalist and natural
This look is characterised by a sheer foundation, a natural flush, and a subtle touch of mascara.
It’s ideal for brides who want to accentuate their natural beauty without appearing overly made-up.
How to achieve the look
Use a tinted moisturiser or a sheer foundation to create a natural base.
Apply a cream blush to your cheeks for a healthy flush.
Finish with a coat or two of mascara.
Opt for a subtle gloss on the lips.
