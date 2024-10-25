Top bridal makeup trends: Achieve timeless elegance and modern glam

Every bride wants to look breath-taking on her wedding day therefore choosing the perfect bridal makeup look can be a daunting task. With so many trends and options to choose from, it’s essential to find a look that complements your personal style and enhances your natural beauty.

While there are many makeup looks out there not all of them are suitable for a bridal look. Many brides hire professional makeup artists to do their makeup, but if you know how to achieve a look you love then you can cut costs. Here are some of the most popular bridal makeup looks and tips on how to achieve them.

Classic and timeless This is a soft look that is easy to create with a natural foundation, subtle contouring, and neutral eyeshadow. The focus is on enhancing your features without appearing overly made up. How to achieve the look

Use a lightweight, full-coverage foundation that matches your skin tone. Apply a subtle contour to define your cheekbones and jawline. Opt for neutral eyeshadow shades like champagne, taupe, and brown.

Finish with a classic red lip or a natural nude shade. This look enhances your features. Picture: Most Famous Photography / Pexels Soft romantic This look is characterised by a flushed complexion, soft smoky eyes, and a romantic touch of blush. It’s perfect for brides who want a dreamy and feminine appearance.

Go for a soft romantic look for something more feminine. Picture: Jonathan Borba / Pexels How to achieve the look Create a dewy complexion using a hydrating foundation and a touch of highlighter. Apply a soft smoky eye with shades of pink, purple, or brown.

Use a rosy blush to add a natural flush to your cheeks. Finish with a soft pink or nude lip. Bold and glamorous If you’re a bride looking for something more dramatic then this look is for you.

With a bold eye and lip, it’s perfect for brides who want to make a statement and exude confidence. A bold makeup look is perfect for brides who want to make a statement. Picture: Barbara Marques / Pexels How to achieve the look Opt for a long-lasting foundation that can withstand the demands of a long day.

Create a dramatic eye with a bold smoky eye or a winged eyeliner. Choose a bold lip colour like red, berry, or a dark nude. Keep the rest of your makeup minimal to avoid overwhelming your face.

Minimalist and natural This look is characterised by a sheer foundation, a natural flush, and a subtle touch of mascara. It’s ideal for brides who want to accentuate their natural beauty without appearing overly made-up. This look perfect for the bride who wants to accentuate her natural beauty. Picture: Freepik How to achieve the look

Use a tinted moisturiser or a sheer foundation to create a natural base. Apply a cream blush to your cheeks for a healthy flush. Finish with a coat or two of mascara.