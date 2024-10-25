Independent Online
Sunday, November 17, 2024

Top bridal makeup trends: Achieve timeless elegance and modern glam

Choosing the perfect makeup look can be daunting. Picture: Bestbe Models / Pexels

Published Oct 25, 2024

Every bride wants to look breath-taking on her wedding day therefore choosing the perfect bridal makeup look can be a daunting task.

With so many trends and options to choose from, it’s essential to find a look that complements your personal style and enhances your natural beauty.

While there are many makeup looks out there not all of them are suitable for a bridal look.

Many brides hire professional makeup artists to do their makeup, but if you know how to achieve a look you love then you can cut costs.

Here are some of the most popular bridal makeup looks and tips on how to achieve them.

Classic and timeless

This is a soft look that is easy to create with a natural foundation, subtle contouring, and neutral eyeshadow.

The focus is on enhancing your features without appearing overly made up.

How to achieve the look

Use a lightweight, full-coverage foundation that matches your skin tone.

Apply a subtle contour to define your cheekbones and jawline.

Opt for neutral eyeshadow shades like champagne, taupe, and brown.

Finish with a classic red lip or a natural nude shade.

This look enhances your features. Picture: Most Famous Photography / Pexels

Soft romantic

This look is characterised by a flushed complexion, soft smoky eyes, and a romantic touch of blush.

It’s perfect for brides who want a dreamy and feminine appearance.

Go for a soft romantic look for something more feminine. Picture: Jonathan Borba / Pexels

How to achieve the look

Create a dewy complexion using a hydrating foundation and a touch of highlighter.

Apply a soft smoky eye with shades of pink, purple, or brown.

Use a rosy blush to add a natural flush to your cheeks.

Finish with a soft pink or nude lip.

Bold and glamorous

If you’re a bride looking for something more dramatic then this look is for you.

With a bold eye and lip, it’s perfect for brides who want to make a statement and exude confidence.

A bold makeup look is perfect for brides who want to make a statement. Picture: Barbara Marques / Pexels

How to achieve the look

Opt for a long-lasting foundation that can withstand the demands of a long day.

Create a dramatic eye with a bold smoky eye or a winged eyeliner.

Choose a bold lip colour like red, berry, or a dark nude.

Keep the rest of your makeup minimal to avoid overwhelming your face.

Minimalist and natural

This look is characterised by a sheer foundation, a natural flush, and a subtle touch of mascara.

It’s ideal for brides who want to accentuate their natural beauty without appearing overly made-up.

This look perfect for the bride who wants to accentuate her natural beauty. Picture: Freepik

How to achieve the look

Use a tinted moisturiser or a sheer foundation to create a natural base.

Apply a cream blush to your cheeks for a healthy flush.

Finish with a coat or two of mascara.

Opt for a subtle gloss on the lips.

IOL Lifestyle

