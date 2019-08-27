Teddy Quinlivan is the new face of Chanel Beauty. Picture: Instagram

Teddy Quinlivan is the new face of Chanel Beauty - making her the first openly transgender model to be hired by the fashion house. The 25-year-old America model announced her history-making hiring on her Instagram account and admitted that Chanel's decision to give her the job left her weeping tears of joy.

Her post on Instagram - which included a video and image from the upcoming campaign - read: "I find I don't cry anymore when things are sad, but isn't it interesting when we shed tears in moments of triumph? This was one of those triumphant cry moments for me.

"My whole life has been a fight. From being bullied at school consistently, kids threatening to kill me and going into graphic detail how they were going to do it, my own father beating me and calling me a f****t, to receiving industry blowback after speaking publicly about being sexually assaulted on the job... This was a victory that made all of that s**t worth it."

Teddy has previously walked the runways for major fashion houses such as Louis Vuitton and Gucci, as well as Chanel but before she came out as trans.

It was in 2017 that Teddy told the world she was trans and since then she had continued her ascent to be one of the world's most in-demand models, appearing in campaigns for brands like Milk Makeup, Redken and Maison Margiela Fragrances.

Teddy has nothing but respect for Chanel for making her the face of one of their major campaigns as she wasn't sure that she would work with the brand again after revealing she is transgender.

In her Instagram post, she added: "I had walked 2 shows for Chanel while I was living in stealth (stealth meaning I hadn't made my trans identity public yet) and when I came out I knew I'd stop working with some brands, I thought I'd never work with the iconic house of Chanel ever again. But here I am in Chanel Beauty Advertising. I am the first openly trans person to work for the house of Chanel, and I am deeply humbled and proud to represent my community."