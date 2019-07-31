Model Carissa Pinkston. Picture: Instagram

Model Carissa Pinkston has reportedly been dropped from her agency after posting transphobic comments, then falsely claiming to be a transgender woman. Pinkston, who was one of the models for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show, took dramatic steps to get herself out of a mess after she put her foot in her mouth.

So why would a cisgender woman claim to be transgender when she isn’t?

Carissa Pinkston insisted that she was a transgender woman. Picture: Instagram

This is how it all went down.

In May, Pinkston took to Facebook making two comments invalidating the identities of transgender women.

In her first post, she wrote: “Being Transgender does NOT make you a woman. It makes you simply Transgender”.

Followed by another post that read: “This is how they want to be perceived. In a biological context, there are Females and Males. This is the world in 2019.”

It was no surprise that those transphobic comments reportedly got her fired from her agency.

In a desperate attempt to clear her name, she used her Instagram to “come out” as transgender.

Just as the model thought she was in the clear, her bubble was soon burst as those who have worked closely with her exposed her for who she really is.

That she in fact IS a cisgender woman.

undefined

In yet another attempt to save face Pinkston had no other choice but to come clean and apologise for her transphobic comments and her blatant lies.

Trans representation is at an all time high with stars like Laverne Cox appearing on the cover of British Vogue September addition as well as actresses featured in the hit TV series Pose.