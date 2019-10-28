Summer brings longer days with higher temperatures, as well as sweet, juicy and sometimes tropical fruits.
It brings me so much joy to walk into the grocery store and find my favourites like papaya, plums, grapes and all kinds of berries - all the yummy fruits we patiently wait through winter for.
As much as we all love munching on these yummy fruits, it’s as good for your skin as it is to eat. Simply mush up the right fruit combos and you can create your very own all-natural face mask.
Here are a few of my favourite fruit face masks to prep and keep your skin soft and hydrated.
Papaya / Pawpaw (refreshing skin)