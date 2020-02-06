Washington D.C makeup artist Lauren B. Brown has taken makeup into another level with her coloured eyelashes.





Since she's also a YouTuber, Brown shared easy steps on how to colour your own lashes using makeup.









First, you put concealer onto your lashes to turn them from black to beige. You then use a liquid lipstick to colour the lashes, it's advisable to use a colour that's available on your eye-shadow palette.





You then use the same shade from the eye-shadow palette to cover the lashes and seal the colour. You follow the same procedure for your natural lashes so that they can blend nicely. From there onwards you stick the new coloured lashes and you're ready to slay.





Brown has coloured her lashes several times and these are our favourites.









never going back to black lashes! pic.twitter.com/70bKNksKG9 — LAUREN B. BROWN (@RAGGEDYROYAL) February 4, 2020

She has since been getting a lot of compliements on social media because of her creativity.





The Howard University student who was voted favourite makeup artist is living proof that colour not only makes things brighter, but better too.