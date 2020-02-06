Coloured lashes by Lauren B. Brown. Picture: Instagram.
Washington D.C makeup artist Lauren B. Brown has taken makeup into another level with her coloured eyelashes. 

The Howard University student who was voted favourite makeup artist is living proof that colour not only makes things brighter, but better too. 

Since she's also a YouTuber, Brown shared easy steps on how to colour your own lashes using makeup. 

Ok so I recorded an in-depth video on how I do colored lashes yesterday but it’s not edited yet and I got a LOT of DMs about it so here’s a tiktok tu·to·ri·al /t(y)o͞oˈtôrēəl/ adjective relating to a tutor or a tutor's instruction. inspo: @isabelle.de.vries Concealer: @lacolorscosmetics Ultimate Cover Concealer in Beige Lipsticks: @colouredraine Liquid Lipsticks in Roulette and Berri Raine (use code ROYAL for 10% off) Shadow: @anastasiabeverlyhills Norvina Vol. 1 (shade: A2) #coloredlashes #purplelashes #abh #anastasiabeverlyhills #colouredraine #blazin_beauties #melaninmakeup #mua_army #featuremua #wocmakeup #makeupmixies #liquidlipstick #liquidlipstickmatte #magentalipstick #purplelipstick #undertheradar_makeup #muafeature #muaxdiscover #muasfam #makeuptutorial #makeuptiktok #tiktoktutorial

First, you put concealer onto your lashes to turn them from black to beige. You then use a liquid lipstick to colour the lashes, it's advisable to use a colour that's available on your eye-shadow palette. 

You then use the same shade from the eye-shadow palette to  cover the lashes and seal the colour. You follow the same procedure for your natural lashes so that they can blend nicely. From there onwards you stick the new coloured lashes and you're ready to slay. 

Brown has coloured her lashes several times and these are our favourites. 

ma·gen·ta /məˈjen(t)ə/ noun a light purplish red that is one of the primary subtractive colors, complementary to green inspo: @isabelle.de.vries Brows: @benefitcosmetics Ka-Brow Promade @benefitcosmetics Gimme Brow Eyes: @colourpopcosmetics Good As Gold Palette @colourpopcosmetics Metallic Liquid Liner in Gold Rush @Anastasiabeverlyhills Jackie Aina Palette @anastasiabeverlyhills glitter in Ghastly @beautybaycom Liquid Crystal Eyeshadow in Pyrite @nyxcosmetics Jumbo Eye Pencil in Milk Lashes: me Lips: @colouredraine Liquid Lipsticks in Roulette and Berri Raine (use code ROYAL for 10% off) Face: @colourpopcosmetics Pretty Fresh Tinted Moisturizer in 15W Medium Dark @lacolorscosmetics Ultimate Cover Concealer in Golden @lacolorscosmetics Ultimate Cover Concealer in Beige @anastasiabeverlyhills Foundation Stick in Cocoa #coloredlashes #purplelashes #colourpopcosmetics #goodasgold #jackieaina # jackieainapalette #goldeyeshadow #abh #anastasiabeverlyhills #colouredraine #blazin_beauties #melaninmakeup #mua_army #featuremua #wocmakeup #makeupmixies #liquidlipstick #liquidlipstickmatte #magentalipstick #purplelipstick #undertheradar_makeup #muafeature #muaxdiscover #muasfam

 She has since been getting a lot of compliements on social media because of her creativity. 