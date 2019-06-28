Multi-coloured nails are the hottest manicure trend. (Picture: Instagram)

Have you ever sat down for a manicure but can't decide on a colour? Thankfully the latest nail polish trend is to wear a different colour on each nail.

A trend that's perfect for the girl who has a bag of different colour polishes she loves and dying to show them off.

Now you can show off all of your favourites.

This trend is popping up on our Instagram feeds and we can't help but love it.

It might sound a bit out there and "messy" but done correctly this multi-colour trend is fun and chic depending on the colours you go with.

Pick five colours (one for each finger) to mirror the same fingers on the other hand.

You don't want to use ten colours and paint each and every nail a completely different colour. THAT would be a mess!

Bright jelly colours are playful while tones of the same colour is a more sophisticated.

Jewel metallic colours are great for a night out.

Here are some of our favourite looks we spotted on Instagram:



