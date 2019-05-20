Glossy and print face-masks are becoming a thing on Instagram.
Gone are the days when face-masks used to be something you couldn’t be seen with. Nowadays, you can wear a face-mask and still look cool. In recent times, we’ve seen a trend of glossy and print face-masks doing rounds on social media.
Although it's not ideal to go on the streets with a mask, you can still make an entry on Instagram and slay with these cool face-masks.
The printed face-mask
Digital storyteller, Abongwe Qokela is way ahead of time. While you're still busy hiding your face when wearing a mask, the fashion enthusiast is already setting trends, making a fashion statement in print masks.
View this post on Instagram
Found the animal within with this face mask from @typoshop 🐆 #typosociety #selfcare #facemasks #beauty
A post shared by Abongwe (@iamabongwe) on
The golden face
We often hear people talk about the golden heart, but what about the golden face? Shimmer your face with the gold face mask and sparkle a little.
Other trending face-masks are tissue mask, and of course, charcoal.